CAMBRIDGE - It is with great sadness that the family of Norma Jane Alexander announces her passing after a brief illness on Sunday, February 17, 2019, at the age of 81.
Norma will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 61 years, Everett Alexander; and her children: Jeffrey Alexander and Kathleen (Alexander) Harrison. Norma will also be fondly remembered by her grandchildren: Hannah and Finnian Alexander; and by her sister, Jean.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 10 a.m. at Bay Country Church, 714 Locust St., Cambridge, MD.
Those who so desire, may make memorial donations in memory of Norma to the .
Published in Dorchester Star on Feb. 22, 2019
