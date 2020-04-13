|
|
Sunrise 02-21-1944 ---- Sunset 03-06-2020
Norma Lee Young was born in Cambridge, Maryland on February 21st, 1944. She was the youngest of nine children born to Winfield and Anna Mae Johnson. She attended Mac's Lane High School and graduated in 1962. She relocated to New Brunswick, New Jersey. She married Saint Elmer Young in 1964. Out of this union they had two children, Tony who married Denise Young, and Crystal married Drewery Marrow. She worked at Owens Illinois for 20 years as a machine operator where she retired.
She preceded in death her beloved husband Saint Young; son Tony Young; her parents Winfield and Anne Mae Johnson; along with her five brothers, Leon, Lester, Earnest, Emerson and Edward Johnson; two sisters, Margaret Mae Stafford and Avonderine Stanley.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her daughter Crystal Young-Marrow; and four beautiful grandkids, Alexis, Destini, Jalen and Tori; her sister Bernice Pinkett, and a host of nieces, nephews and in-laws near and far to carry the memories.
Mom may you rest in peace and save me a seat next to you in heaven.
Published in Dorchester Star on Apr. 17, 2020