Patrick A. Kenny, 68, of Seaford, DE passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 peacefully at Atria Senior Living. Born on September 11, 1950 in Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Richard and Anna Mary Kenny.
At an early age in life, Patrick was interested in motorcycles, both selling, repairing and riding. He enjoyed this interest so much that it helped him achieve a job at the Honda House, where he was also a lifelong member of an affiliated motorcycle group, and later with Kawasaki. His friends and family deemed him a "motorcycle aficionado". Following his career in the motorcycle industry, he began his lifelong journey as a case worker for the Department of Human Services for both the state of Pennsylvania and then Maryland, until his retirement. Patrick was an animal enthusiast, he especially loved to sit by the water and watch the ducks and geese. He enjoyed reading and books in general and, was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Most of all he was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, son-in-law, uncle and friend.
Patrick is survived by his wife Deborah Kenny, of Seaford, a daughter, Heather (Michael) Risko, two granddaughters, Abigail Walter and Alyssa Walter, a great-grandson, Cyrus all of Pennsylvania, two brothers, Richard F. (Katie) Kenny of Nevada and Brian (Brenda) Kenny of Nebraska; three sisters, Catherine (George) Lewis of Pennsylvania, Dorothy (Michael) Gilbert of South Carolina, and Sue (Kevin) McCauley of Texas, his mother-in-law, June Eanes of Michigan, a sister-in-law, Barbara (Charles) Darnell of Michigan, two Brothers-in-law, John (Mary Ann) Eanes of Pennsylvania and Chris (Sheila) Eanes of California, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Patrick's honor to St. Jude's Children's Cancer Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com.
