Phyllis Tyler North, 92, passed away peacefully at her home in Easton, Md. on June 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Robert North of Cambridge, Md. on May 27, 2009. Phyllis and Bob, whom she affectionately referred to as " Buck", were married 62 years and lived in Cambridge, Md.



Phyllis was the only daughter of Goldy and Alma Tyler and the youngest of three older brothers. The brothers were Goldy Tyler, Burt Tyler, and Ken Tyler. Phyllis is survived by four children, five grandchildren and one great grandchild. Children include Robin North Mathis(Jim) of Gainesville, Ga., Cindy North McBrayer of Memphis, Tn., Sandy North Lucas (Bob)of Cambridge, Md., and J.T. North(Sheila) of Cambridge, Md. Grandchildren include Lori Reese Patton(Macon) of Durham, N.C., Scott Lucas of Cambridge, Md., Brian Lucas (Raina)of Washington, D.C., Tyler North of Denver, Co., and Trevor North of Atlanta, Ga. Great grandchild, Mac Patton of Durham, N.C.



Phyllis was well known and much loved in Cambridge, Md. She was born and raised in Cambridge and knew just about everyone in town and on the islands. She was a nurse for many years and was responsible for getting the hospice program in Dorchester County up and going. She was also very active in charitable and service organizations. She was active in the Jaycee-ettes and served as their president. She served as chairman of the Salvation Army Board, was the first woman warden of the Episcopal Diocese of the Eastern Shore, and was appointed mediator for the state tax board. Phyllis was also a member of the Quota Club and a member of the Dorchester Garden Club.



Her passion was nursing and she helped many residents of Cambridge throughout the years. She was always involved in church activities from being a Sunday school teacher, preparing flowers weekly, overseeing church services and being in charge of Christmas pageants for years. She tried her hand at real estate and once ran for Judge of the Orphan's Court. She was also an award winning artist with many ribbons for her artistic endeavors. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends as she was an inspiration to all who knew her. Phyllis definitely thrived at trying to make the world a better place for everyone.



A graveside service will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 11 AM at East New Market Cemetery with Father Dan Dunlap officiating. Masks will be required for those in attendance, and social distancing will still be observed. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to the PHYLLIS TYLER NORTH NURSING FUND. This will be a foundation that will award yearly scholarships to prospective nursing students. Checks may be made to this fund and sent to: Sandy Lucas, 1744 Travers Wharf Rd., Cambridge, Md. 21613. Arrangements are in the care of Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.



