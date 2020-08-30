Richard Brice "Rick" Dean age 73, from Hoopers Island, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center in Easton, Maryland.



Born March 6, 1947, on Hoopers Island, he was the son of the late Brice Goldsborough Dean and Olive Peggy Elzey.



He was also preceded in death by his grandparents Johnnie Hosier Dean, the beloved Alice Laurena Ruark Dean Helems, and great-granddaughter MacKenzie McGee.



With deep roots on Hoopers Island, Rick loved working and recreating on the Honga River. As a talented boatwright, he made and shared many memories aboard his boat the Debbie Lynn.



Later, with a renewed passion for building radio-controlled aircraft, Rick could be found at the flying field tuning carburetors and enjoying aviation camaraderie with fellow pilots, Hal, Sonny, Eric, and many others.



In 2002, Rick was united in marriage to his wife Shirley.



Other survivors include; two sons, Rick Dean II and his wife, Melody, of Willards; Ryan Dean and his wife, Robin, of East New Market; sisters Donna Noble and her husband, Hal, of Salisbury; Cindy Bell and her husband, Leroy, of Hoopers Island; a brother Dwayne Elzey; two grandchildren; Amber and Autumn Dean; two nieces; Kasey Smith, Sherry Bell Wilson; grand-niece; Sydney Smith; grand-nephews; Coby and Cohen Wilson, Gabriel, Noah, and Joshua Smith; and a host of long-time friends.



A private memorial service will be arranged at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store