Robert Gaudette, World War II Pilot, Dies at 98
Robert Leo "Bob" Gaudette, passed away on August 22nd in Fayetteville, NC at the age of 98.
Bob is survived by his wife, Marie-Paule Gaudette of 73 years, his daughter Michelle Sherwood and son Robert Paul Gaudette along with four grandchildren Abby, David, Sarah, Zachary and five great grandchildren Anne, Evie, Kate, Woody and Julia. He was also the father of the late Gerald "Jerry" Gaudette.
A naval aviator in WWII, he primarily flew catapult-launched seaplanes and may have been one of the few, if not the last surviving wartime OS2U (Kingfisher) pilot in the country. He served six years of active service on several vessels and was honorably discharged in 1946 as a naval officer.
Born in 1921 in Taunton, MA to parents Leo Gaudette and Marie Perault, he graduated from Bryant College in 1952 with a degree in management where he also received the Bryant College Award for establishing the school's Genie Scholarship Fund. He married Marie-Paule Morneau, his childhood sweetheart on September 7, 1945. After leaving the Navy, he worked for Firestone and moved to Cambridge, MD in 1956, where he began working for the Rob Roy clothing company, eventually becoming plant manager. Bob had a long and distinguished career at the company including manufacturing clothing lines for the late cowboy actor Roy Rogers and cartoonist Charles Schultz, creator of the comic strip Peanuts.
In Cambridge, Bob was a community advocate and became highly involved with his church the Saint Mary Refuge of Sinners, the United Way Fund and the local Chamber of Commerce. After retirement, he settled in Estero, Florida where he became the "unofficial mayor" of the Cypress Bend RV Resort, helped teach English to local Hispanic residents, and completed a detailed memoir of his life and career. His children and many friends remember him as having a quick wit and outgoing personality, being an interesting story teller and a master of history and trivia.
A private service will be held by the family. Condolences can be sent to [email protected] or [email protected]
Published in Dorchester Star on Sept. 6, 2019