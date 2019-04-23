|
|
LAUREL, Maryland - Ronald Wendell Hurley, 79, of Laurel, MD, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019 at his home. He was born in 1940 to Harvey S. and Margaret E. (Smith) Hurley.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, a son, a daughter, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and numerous other family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, and a brother.
Visitation will be on Saturday, April 27, from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 12 Noon at the Donaldson Funeral Home Chapel, 313 Talbott Ave., Laurel, MD 20707. A graveside service will follow at Meadowridge Memorial Park, Elkridge, MD.
Memorial donations may be made to Heartland Hospice, 7001 Johnnycake Road, Suite 204, Windsor Mill, MD 21249.
Online condolences can be made at: www.donaldsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Dorchester Star on Apr. 26, 2019