Home

POWERED BY

Services
Broussard's Mortuary
2000 McFaddin Street
Beaumont, TX 77701
(409) 832-1621
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronnie Engle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronnie Engle


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronnie Engle Obituary
Ronnie Engle, 64, of Nederland, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Port Arthur. He was born on June 5, 1955, in Cambridge, Maryland, to Iva Louise Shorter Engle and Matthew Andrew Engle. Ronnie was a Civil War buff and a big fan of National Hot Rod Association and the Baltimore Orioles. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and joking around.

Survivors include his wife, Cheryl Engle, of Nederland; sons, James Engle and his wife, Aimee, of Port Arthur and Jason Engle and his wife, Amy, of Orangefield; grandchildren, Hunter; Hannah; Matthew; Karleigh; Kaitlin; Jace; Kayleigh; Malaya; Kaiden; Jaxx; Hayze; Hadleigh; and Kambrielle Engle; great-grandchild, Bentlee Holley; sisters, Linda Merritt, of Delmar, Maryland and Gail Townsend and her husband, Pat, of Seaford, Delaware; brothers, Timothy Engle, of Delmar, Maryland and Mark Engle and his husband, Jerome, of Washington, D.C.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Gary and Andrew Engle.

The family would like to express their appreciation to Dr. Hammett for not only being Ronnie's doctor, but for also being a special part of our family.

A gathering of Mr. Engle's family and friends will be from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Friday, March 13, 2020, at Broussard's, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland. His funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Broussard's, Nederland. His committal will be held at a later date at Broussard's Crematorium, Beaumont.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in Dorchester Star on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Broussard's Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -