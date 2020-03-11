|
Ronnie Engle, 64, of Nederland, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Port Arthur. He was born on June 5, 1955, in Cambridge, Maryland, to Iva Louise Shorter Engle and Matthew Andrew Engle. Ronnie was a Civil War buff and a big fan of National Hot Rod Association and the Baltimore Orioles. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and joking around.
Survivors include his wife, Cheryl Engle, of Nederland; sons, James Engle and his wife, Aimee, of Port Arthur and Jason Engle and his wife, Amy, of Orangefield; grandchildren, Hunter; Hannah; Matthew; Karleigh; Kaitlin; Jace; Kayleigh; Malaya; Kaiden; Jaxx; Hayze; Hadleigh; and Kambrielle Engle; great-grandchild, Bentlee Holley; sisters, Linda Merritt, of Delmar, Maryland and Gail Townsend and her husband, Pat, of Seaford, Delaware; brothers, Timothy Engle, of Delmar, Maryland and Mark Engle and his husband, Jerome, of Washington, D.C.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Gary and Andrew Engle.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Dr. Hammett for not only being Ronnie's doctor, but for also being a special part of our family.
A gathering of Mr. Engle's family and friends will be from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Friday, March 13, 2020, at Broussard's, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland. His funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Broussard's, Nederland. His committal will be held at a later date at Broussard's Crematorium, Beaumont.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in Dorchester Star on Mar. 13, 2020