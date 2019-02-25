CAMBRIDGE - Rufus W. Pritchett, 86, of Cambridge passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at his home. He was born in Bishops Head on Feb. 9, 1932 and was a son of the late Wilson and Mildred Mills Pritchett.

Mr. Pritchett attended schools Bishops Head. He served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953. On August 15, 1980, he married the former Charlotte Willey. Mr. Pritchett worked at Bumble Bee and later for Burton Hastings. He loved fishing, and animals. Mr. Pritchett was a dedicated family man. He was a long time member of the American Legion Post 91.

He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Pritchett, of Cambridge; two stepdaughters: Debbie Bankard, Betty Papson; two stepsons: Steve Bankard, Rick Bankard; five step grandchildren; a sister, Lucille Ribbie; two brothers: O'Neil Pritchett, Melvin Pritchett; several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Mr. Pritchett is preceded in death by six brothers and sisters.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, March 4, 10 a.m. at the Maryland Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery, with Pastor Joel Beiler officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Coastal Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.

Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge. Published in Dorchester Star on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary