Russell Jackson Stevens, age 79, of Manassas, VA passed away on May 24, 2020 at his residence. He was born on March 5, 1941, in Aireys/Cambridge, Maryland, and was the son of the late Jackson Charles Stevens and Dorothy Corkran Stevens.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, James Russell Stevens. He is survived by his caring wife of 55 years, Patricia Jennings Stevens; his devoted son Jackson Charles "Chuck" Stevens and his wife, Sue; and two grandchildren, Annie Beatrice Stevens and Jackson Earl Stevens who were the loves of his life. He is also survived by his sister, Ethel Wingate; his brother, William (Billy) Stevens; and numerous nieces, nephews and longtime friends.
Russell was a master craftsman and carpenter who started his career building high rise buildings. He later established his own local general contracting business, which his son continues to run and expand. He enjoyed camping, CB's and amateur radio, listening to bluegrass music, traveling, and playing Santa for the kids, young and old.
Russell loved spending time at his hometown Cambridge farm, visiting with old and new friends, and talking about the good old days. He loved taking trips with his grandkids, whom he lovingly nicknamed Sweetpea and Puppy. The day trips to Ocean City and the local surrounding islands were always the highpoint.
Russell will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
A graveside service will be held at Midland Cemetery on Catlett Road in Midland, Virginia, on June 11, 2020, at 11:00 a.m.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, in lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) COVID-19 Relief Fund, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, in loving memory of Russell Jackson Stevens.
Published in Dorchester Star on May 26, 2020.