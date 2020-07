The Jolley family announces the passing of Selwyn Cornelius Elwood Jolley (56) on July 17, 2020. Selwyn was born in Dorchester County, Maryland but spent most of his childhood and adult life in Baltimore, Maryland. He graduated from Northwestern High School. He is survived by his brother, Edward Jolley, Jr., sister-in-law Tammy, nieces; Tina, Tempest, Lolita, nephew Edward III, and a host of extended family. Tributes can be made at www.AdamsFuneralServicesinc.com