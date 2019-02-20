HOOPERS ISLAND - Stella Joyce Flowers, 80, of Hoopers Island, MD, passed away peacefully Monday, February 18, 2019 at her home, surrounded by family and friends.

Born July 10, 1938 in the same house she lived her entire life, Joyce was a daughter of the late Lillian Grant Travers and George Lawrence Flowers.

She attended the local schools and graduated from South Dorchester High School. She excelled in sports and was a member of the state championship volleyball team. After high school, she attended Salisbury State College.

As a young girl growing up on the Island, Joyce, like so many of the area, started working in the local crab picking factories alongside her mother. She was an excellent picker and even in her later years would still be called on to help train some of the new pickers. When Phillips Seafood first opened in Ocean City she worked along with her sister as a waitress for a few years.

Joyce loved children. For over 34 years, she was a teacher's aide with Dorchester County Schools. She was known for looking out for the less fortunate kids and bonding quickly with all. Always active in volunteering in the community, Joyce could be called on for Fire Department activities and church functions. She was a member of Hoiser Memorial UM Church and the WSCS.

Joyce had a zest for life, she was a free spirited fun loving woman who was never shy of telling anyone what was on her mind. For so many of her extended family, she was considered a second mother. Although short in stature, she was a force to be dealt with in defense of her "children". She enjoyed working in her flower gardens and being on the water. Her love of all people will be greatly missed by many.

Surviving are sons: Scott Poland, Adam Xenides (Chandra); sisters: Judy Gootee (Henry); Nellie Flowers; grandchildren: Sarah C. Xenides, Norah E. Xenides; numerous nieces and nephews that she looked at as her children.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her daughter, Abbie Flowers Xenides who passed away in 2003; brothers: Edmund Flowers, Marcus L. Flowers Sr.; sisters: Carrie Powley (Tommy); Frances Rhea (William); several beloved nieces and nephews; and a life-long special friend, Ray Dean.

A visitation will be held Sunday, February 24, from 5 till 7 p.m. at Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A., Cambridge.

Funeral service will be Monday, February 25, beginning 1 p.m. at Hoiser Memorial UM Church, Fishing Creek. The family will also receive friends the hour prior to the service. Officiating will be Rev. Doug Ridley. Interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be Harry Phillips, Tommy "Bubby" Powley, Larry "Bo" Powley, Henry Gootee, William Gregory Rhea and Marcus Flowers Jr.

Honorary pallbearers will be Philip Gootee, Bryan Adams, Tommy Powley Jr., Steve Whitten, Dusty Flowers and Justin Aaron.

Donations can be made to Hoiser Memorial UM Church, P.O. Box 41, Fishing Creek, MD 21634 or Coastal Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.

To share online condolences, visit: www.newcombcollins.com Published in Dorchester Star on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary