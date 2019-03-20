Home

Henry Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
510 Washington Street P.O. Box 1076
Cambridge, MD 21613
410-228-8220
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Luke UM Church
712 Bradley Ave.
Cambridge, MD
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Luke UM Church
712 Bradley Ave.
Cambridge, MD
View Map
Resources
Obituary Condolences Flowers

Wendon Charles Farrare Sr. Obituary
CAMBRIDGE - Wendon Charles Farrare Sr., 81, of Cambridge, departed this life on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake in Salisbury, MD.
Wendon leaves to cherish his memories: his wife of 58 years, Ethel; five sons: Andre' (Twilla Mae) Kane, Kevin Jones (both of Cambridge, MD); Wendon "Chucky" Farrare Jr., Jeffery Farrare (both of Baltimore, MD); Anthony Farrare Sr. (Cambridge, MD); one daughter, Delores (Roger) Sheffield (Hurlock, MD); a niece he helped raise, Tracy (Ricky) Lake (Cambridge, MD); one brother, Donald Farrare (East New Market, MD); two sisters: Dana (Gary) Williams (Easton, MD); Germaine Farrare (East New Market, MD); six grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Services will be held on Sat., March 23, 11 a.m. at St. Luke UM Church, 712 Bradley Ave., Cambridge, with a viewing two hours prior. Interment in John Wesley UM Church Cemetery (Liners Road).
Condolences sent to: www.henryfuneralhomepa.com.
Published in Dorchester Star on Mar. 21, 2019
