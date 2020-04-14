|
|
William Arthur Kirk, formerly of Cambrige, MD, passed away on April 8 in Lancaster, PA. Bill is survived by his children by his first wife (Elva Barnes) Linda Mowrer and William Kirk, Jr.; step-children with his second wife (Margaret MacDougall) Laurie Pettigrew (Walter), Curt Pfeffer (Sharon), Julie Given, and Barbara Pfeffer; three grandchildren, five step-grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and two step-great grandchildren.
Bill served in the Armed Forces during World War II and participated in the Battle of the Bulge. He received a bronze star for his service. After the war, Bill served as a draftsman for engineering firms in Trenton, NJ and Philadelphia, PA.
Bill was an avid boater who loved to explore the Chesapeake Bay. He and Margaret traveled extensively in the 80s and 90s. He was also very active in church and offered a healing ministry for many years. A veteran's burial service is being planned for sometime in the future.
Published in Dorchester Star on Apr. 17, 2020