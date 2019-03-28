Maggie Valley, NC - William "Bill" Wells Ludlow Jr., 79, died on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at his residence. Bill was born in Long Branch, NJ, on June 4, 1939, to the late W. Wells Ludlow Sr. and the late Natalie Saggese Ludlow Pollio.

He enjoyed boating, fishing, woodworking, photography, building/home improvement projects, and traveling including trips to 31 countries. Bill attended Newark College of Engineering, served honorably in the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers for five years, and then attended Rutgers University to study Land Surveying Law. He was the owner of William Ludlow Jr. & Associates, Cambridge, MD, and retired in 1997. Bill was also on the board of directors of the Eastern Shore Chapter of Professional Land Surveyors.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his stepfather, Guido Pollio; and his brother, Wayne Pollio.

Bill is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Marjorie Buff Ludlow; a sister, Janet Furman (Ray); and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 29, in the chapel of Garrett Funerals and Cremations, with Father Richard Sutter and Reverend Jerry Nelson officiating. Burial will follow at Garrett-Hillcrest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6:30-8 p.m. on Thursday, March 28, at Garrett Funerals and Cremations.

A message of comfort may be left for the family and an online guest registry may be signed at: www.garrettfuneralsandcremations.com