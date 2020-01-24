Home

Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
130 Speer Road
Chestertown, MD 21620
(410) 778-0055
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
130 Speer Road
Chestertown, MD 21620
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
1:00 PM
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
130 Speer Road
Chestertown, MD 21620
Interment
Following Services
Wesley Chapel Cemetery
Rock Hall, MD
Adam Charles Maloney


1987 - 2020
Adam Charles Maloney Obituary
Adam Charles Maloney of Milton, DE, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York. He was 32.

Born on May 19, 1987 in Milford, DE, he was the son of Lester Harper Maloney, III and Ruthie Clark Maloney. Adam was an Eagle Scout and was involved with the Civil Air Patrol. He graduated Sussex Central High School, class of 2005 and was involved in J.R.O.T.C., B.P.A. and Academic Achievement. Adam was very involved with his church youth group. He attended University of Delaware and went to work with Verizon as an installation and service tech, where he worked for 8 years. Adam married his high school sweetheart, Jessica on June 14, 2008. He later went to work with Atlantic Aluminum Products, where he worked until November of 2019. Most recently he worked with Frontier in West Virginia, where he and his family were in the process of moving. Adam loved working on historic cars, video games, hunting and fishing with his children, cooking and baking and his family's farm in West Virginia where he spent many memorable times. Adam was a devoted family man.

In addition to his parents and his wife, he is survived by his children, Chloe Daisy Maloney, Charles Franklin Clark Maloney, and Conway Robert Maloney; a sister, Lesley Supers and Jason of West Virginia; a brother, Wayne Maloney and Elizabeth of Georgetown, DE; maternal grandmother, Ruth Clark of Rock Hall, MD; paternal grandparents, Lucy Crabtree of Mechanicsville, MD and Lester Maloney, Jr. of Harrington, DE as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, 130 Speer Road, Chestertown, MD, where relatives and friends may call from 11:30am - 1:00 pm. Interment will be in Wesley Chapel Cemetery in Rock Hall, MD following the service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to an educational fund for his children, care of FHN Funeral Home, 130 Speer Road, Chestertown, MD 21620.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Kent County News on Jan. 30, 2020
