EASTON - Aedan Jasper Thorpe (Thomas Joseph Ewing III), 27, of Easton, Md., passed away Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Born in Easton, Md. on Feb. 4, 1992, he was the beloved son of Thomas Joseph Ewing Jr. and Penny McGuire Thorpe.

Aedan was employed by Chesapeake Building Components. He will be remembered for his infectious personality and sense of humor. He was the youngest of six and was a die-hard New England Patriots fan. He loved spending time with his wife, three year old daughter, and family.

He is survived by his wife, Mel Thorpe; his daughter, Aaliyah Lyn Thorpe; his parents: Joe and Penny (Eric); his stepfather, John Thorpe Sr.; his siblings: Amanda Badur (Derek), Brandon Patrick (Sam), Torri Yiannakis (Jonathon), Brittany Ewing (Rob), John Thorpe Jr. (Racheli); in-laws: William and Jennifer Stacey; grandmother, Dee Starke; great grandmother, Marie Starke; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents: William and Donna Middleton, Alfred McGuire, Anna Mae Cook, Thomas Ewing Sr., Jean Ewing and Jeffrey Starke.

Upon his wishes, he was cremated and a Celebration of Life will be held for him on Saturday, March 9, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Preston Vol. Fire Co., 3680 Choptank Rd., Preston, MD 21655. Everyone is welcome. He would want Everyone to Celebrate his Life not his Death. Published in The Kent County News on Mar. 7, 2019