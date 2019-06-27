KENNEDYVILLE - Alan N. Kutz, 78 of Collegeville, Pa. and Kentmore Park, Kennedyville passed away June 14, 2019.

He was the husband of Betty Jane (Mora) Kutz.

Born in Norristown, Pa., he was the son of the late William J. Kutz Jr. and Elizabeth B. (Yost) Kutz.

In 1958, he graduated from A.D. Eisenhower High School in Norristown, and then attended Penn State University. He received a degree in science from Temple University and graduated from Eckels College of Mortuary Science in 1962. He was a U.S. Army veteran and was honorably discharged in 1968.

Mr. Kutz was employed with Wyeth Pharmaceutical Co. and then the West Co. He then served as a funeral director under Boyd-Horrox Funeral Home of Norristown, and then with the R.L. Williams Funeral Home, Inc. of Skippack, Pa. He retired in 2006.

Mr. Kutz was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ in Collegeville, Pa. He was a 32nd degree Mason with Lehigh Consistory of Allentown, Pa. and was a member of Norristown Lodge #620 F.&A.M., the Lulu Shriners of Plymouth Meeting, Pa. and the High Twelve Club #305 Valley Forge of Audubon, Pa.

He also was a member of the Norristown and Central Perkiomen Rotary Clubs and Commercial Club at Port Indian. He served as president of the Montgomery County, Pa. Funeral Association in 1996. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, skiing and time spent at his residence in Kentmore Park on the Sassafras River.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son Mark A. Kutz and his wife Mary Pat Kutz, of Kennedyville; a daughter, Renee' Blomstrom and her husband Thomas, of Collegeville; and five grandchildren.

Funeral services were held on Wednesday, June 19, and burial was at Providence Mennonite Church Cemetery in Collegeville. Published in The Kent County News on June 27, 2019