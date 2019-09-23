|
Alice LaDue of Rock Hall, MD, quietly passed away early on the morning of September 19, 2019 at Compass Regional Hospice Center in Chestertown, MD.
She was born on April 11, 1944 in Oyster Bay, NY. After graduating from High School in 1962, she began what would become a lengthy career in retail sales and customer service jobs. These included - Olston Temporary Service as an employment counselor, Peebles Department Store as assistant manager of the ladies department, The Outsource Connection - a medical transcription company owned by her best friend Eileen Haffner, and finally Washington College.
Alice loved music and singing and had a passion for Television Soap Operas. She will be remembered for her infectious smile and laughter and for her kindhearted interest in the lives of everyone she met.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father (Mary and Anthony Konchinski), her mother and father-in-law (Muriel and Carl LaDue) as well as her favorite uncle (John Nikon).
Alice is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Robert LaDue; her brother and sister-in-law, Ronald LaDue and Lydia Conroy; sister, Patricia Williams; two nieces, Dawn Miulli and her husband Mike of Cape Coral, FL and Olivia Jones and husband Keith of Columbus, OH; and a nephew, Derrick Williams of Miami Beach, FL, as well as many grandnieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held privately.
Arrangements by: Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, 130 Speer Road, Chestertown, MD.
Published in The Kent County News on Sept. 26, 2019