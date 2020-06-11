Alma Rebecca Turner, 'Momma Beck', 94 of Chestertown, passed away on June 8, 2020 in Memorial Hospital, Easton, MD



Momma Beck was born on December 23, 1925 in Chestertown, daughter of the late Lydia Graves. She had worked for many years at Campbell Soup. She was an active member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church. Momma Beck loved her family.



She was preceded in death by 2 sons, Thomas Wilson Brown, Jr. and Charles Brown.



She is survived by her daughter Margaret Wallace; sisters Bessie Sims and Rosetta Johnson; 7 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren and her extended family of nieces, nephews and God children.



A viewing will be held on Thursday, June 18 from3 to 6 pm in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, MD. A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 19 at 11 am at Emmanuel United Methodist Church Cemetery, Pomona, MD.



Social distancing is encouraged and please wear masks.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store