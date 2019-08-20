|
|
|
Dr. Alvin Rae MacKay, age 91, of Sanford, NC, died Saturday, August 17, 2019 at UNC Hospitals following an automobile accident.
He was born in St. Stephen New Brunswick, Canada on June 10, 1928 to the late Edward Fremont McKay and Bealota "Lottie" MacCallum McKay. He was also preceded in death by several siblings. He grew up near the Bay of Fundy, Canada and graduated in 1950 from Ontario Veterinary College in Ontario. He established Chestertown Animal Hospital in Chestertown, Maryland where he was a respected veterinarian practicing large and small animal medicine. He also provided other veterinarians relief services for their animal clinics and was licensed in five states.
Dr. MacKay moved to Sanford, NC in 1974 when he became Director of the Veterinary Medical Technology Program at Central Carolina Technical Institute - now known as Central Carolina Community College. He retired in 1993 but stayed very active by volunteer driving for Highway to Healing; gardening and tending his greenhouse, traveling with his wife Annie and just being a jack-of-all-trades.
He is survived by his wife - of almost 70 years - Annie Kerr Brydson MacKay; daughters Linda Joiner and husband David of Maryland, Lorna Ronald and Francis Ronald of Guelph, Ontario; grandchildren Amy Joiner Fermin and husband Jose Fermin of Cary, Jennifer Craven and husband Michael of Raleigh, David Joiner of Belair, MD, Christopher Ronald of Los Angeles, CA; great-grandchildren Kayla Fermin, Eli Craven, Blayke Craven; best friend Bill Bradford; and close friend and neighbor Wilber Hutchison. He will also be missed by his companion Benson - his Siamese cat.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home. Burial will be held Wednesday, August 21st at 10:00 AM at Buffalo Cemetery and the memorial service will follow at 11:00 AM at St. Luke United Methodist Church with Rev. Judy Drye officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Alvin R. MacKay Veterinary Medical Technology Scholarship through CCCC.
Condolences may be made at www.bridgescameronfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Kent County News on Aug. 22, 2019