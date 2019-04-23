CHESTERTOWN - Alvin William Wolf of Chestertown, MD died on April 19, 2019 at Autumn Lake Nursing Home. Chestertown, MD. He was 81.

Born on June 28, 1937 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Alvin Wolf and Doris Lester.

He attended school in Baltimore, MD through 12th grade. After high school, he enlisted in the navy. He served four years. After being discharged, he came back to Baltimore, began working for Westinghouse for about 10 years, then went into business for himself with his concession stand, setting and traveling with carnivals. He was a member of the American Legion in Chestertown. Alvin enjoyed playing bingo, painting, and hunting in his younger years. He was an avid Ravens fan.

He is survived by his children: Alvin Franklin Wolf, of Hagerstown, MD; Carolyn Hall, of Pasadena, MD; Mary Laro, of Sparrows Point, MD; Doris Groves, of Chestertown, MD; Patricia Atkins, of Millington, MD; one brother, Charles Franklin Wolf, of Delaware; numerous grandchildren; great grandchildren; and two dogs: Candy and Peaches. He is proceeded by his loving wife, Margaret Wolf.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Dr., Centreville, MD 21617.

Arrangements by Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, 130 Speer Road, Chestertown, MD.

www.fhnfuneralhome.com