ROCK HALL - Ann Sherman Walls, 99, of Rock Hall, MD, passed away on June 12, 2019. She was born at home in Scobeyville, NJ, to the late Catherine and John Sherman on August 6, 1919.

She was preceded in death by three husbands: Ted Martin, Donald Clark, J. Bates Walls Sr.; sister, Harriet Davison; brother, Edwin Sherman; niece, Margaret Saker, all of NJ; step son, JB Walls Jr., of Chestertown, MD; and many friends. She is survived by step children: Ted Martin Jr., of Golden Valley, AZ; Loretta (Richard) Cudnik, of Ocean Pines, MD; Donald (Sara) Clark, of Centreville, MD; William and Samuel (Carol) Walls, Carolyn Spray and step daughter-in-law, Margaret Walls, all of Chestertown, MD; nephew, Ray (Margot) Davison, of Murrells Inlet, SC; many step grandchildren, many great grandchildren, several grand and many great grand nieces and nephews; several special friends, including Lynn Witmer, of Chestertown, MD.

Ann was raised on the Sherman family farm in Scobeyville, NJ. She held various jobs over her lifetime: Secretary at Fort Monmouth, NJ during WWII; Freehold Courthouse during the 1950's; Teller in Sudlersville and Centreville Banks, MD during the 1960's, 70's and 80's. She was past member of Colts Neck, NJ Reformed Church, member of St. Paul's UMC, Ingleside MD and attended Crumpton, MD UMC. She continued to drive and maintain a home in Chestertown into her 90's, leaving her home in 2012. She maintained an apartment in Chestertown until 2017 when she moved into an assisted living in Rock Hall, MD.

Memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 29 at Crumpton United Methodist Church, Crumpton, MD 21628, at 11 a.m. with the family receiving friends and relatives one hour before the service. Interment will be in Atlantic Cemetery, Colts Neck, NJ, at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Dr., Centreville, MD 21617, or the .

Arrangements are by Fellows Family Funeral Home in Millington, MD. Online condolences may be made at: www.fhnfuneralhome.com Published in The Kent County News on June 27, 2019