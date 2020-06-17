Anna Riley
1941 - 2020
Anna Slingbaum Riley of Millington, MD passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 at her home in Millington, MD. She was 78.

Anna S. Riley was born on July 10, 1941 in Haddonfield, NJ the daughter of the late Catherine Alexander and William Slingbaum. She attended school in Cecilton, MD and began working at Silcos in Middletown as a sales clerk. She later began a career as a sewing machine operator, working for Leeds Travel, making luggage, for 13 years. She then began working at Clariant in the shipping and receiving department for 13 years; later returning to her career as a sewing machine operator for Harris's. On Feb. 4, 2000, she married Russell J. Riley Jr. and resided in Millington.

Mrs. Riley was a member of the VFW Post #652 Ladies Auxillary, where she was past treasurer. She enjoyed sewing, traveling and Dover Downs.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son George "GT" Starkey

She is survived by her husband Russell Riley; one son Michael Starkey, three step children, Katherine, Russell, III and James; one brother, Billy Slingbaum; three sisters, Cathy Johnston, Reba Businsky and Wilma Jacob; 8 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

Services will be private. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome.com

Arrangements by Fellows Family Funeral Home Millington, MD.

Published in Kent County News on Jun. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa
370 Cypress St
Millington, MD 21651
(410) 928-5311
