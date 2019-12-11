|
|
|
Anna Roberts Ware of Sudlersville, MD died peacefully on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at her home near Sudlersville. She was 96. Mrs. Ware was born April 28, 1923 at Rose Hill farm near Sudlersville, MD. She was the daughter of the late Austin Finley and Mary "May" Roe Roberts. She entered her Mother's Girl Scout Troop #1 as a Brownie at age seven and had countless fond memories of her experiences in one of the most traveled and highly decorated Girl Scout Troops in the region. Mrs. Ware graduated from Sudlersville High School in 1941 and from Mary Washington College in 1944. She began teaching in Montgomery County, MD and then in Queen Anne's County, MD where she taught in several one room schoolhouses throughout the County. In 1950 she married Robert F. Ware and moved to Ware's Wharf, Dunnsville, Virginia. They moved to Sudlersville in 1956 and for a time Mrs. Ware taught in the community kindergarten program held in the basement of the Church Hill Theatre.
Mrs. Ware was a member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Chapel, St. Luke's Parish and was an active member for many years of the St. Andrew's Chapel Altar Guild and Episcopal Church Women. She was also a member of the Major Samuel Turbitt Wright Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America, the Upper Shore Genealogical Society, and the Queen Anne's County Historical Society. Mrs. Ware loved researching genealogy and assisting others with their own research. She loved the lore and history of the Tidewater region. Her knowledge of local history will be missed by many who knew her. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert F. Ware, her son, Robert F. Ware, Jr. "Bert", a brother, William S. Roberts and two sisters, Martha G. Walmsley "Muff" and Helen R. Roberts. Mrs. Ware is survived by her daughter, Arraminta Ware Schrader and her husband, Eric C. Schrader. She is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews. Services will be held Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 11 am at St. Andrew's Episcopal Chapel in Sudlersville, MD. Burial will follow the service in Sudlersville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Andrew's Chapel Restoration Fund, St. Luke's Parish, P.O. Box 38, Church Hill, MD 21623. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Fellows Family Funeral Home, Millington, MD.
Published in The Kent County News from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019