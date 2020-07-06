Anne Lorimer Sirna, writer and teacher, died at age 85 on Tuesday, June 30 in Chestertown, MD. She is survived by her devoted husband of 42 years, John; her sons Graeme Thomson (Lynn), Hunter Thomson (Debi), Malcolm Thomson (Jen), George Thomson (Sue) and Clark Thomson (Ashlynne); her stepdaughter Roxianne Sirna, stepsons Chris Sirna (Mary) and Jeff Sirna; her niece and nephew Liza Bobrow (David) and Otis Thomson (Khin); 21 grandchildren; extended family; and more people that she touched throughout her life than can be counted.
Anne was born in Philadelphia, PA on August 13, 1934 to writers Sarah and Graeme Lorimer. She grew up in Conshohocken, PA, Haverford, PA and finally on a farm in Paoli, PA. Anne loved to ride horses with her father and siblings. She attended the Shipley School and then Wellesley College, but left college to begin raising a family. Anne was an avid tennis player, especially doubles.
Anne was a dedicated stay-at-home mom during the 1960s and early 1970s, keeping her life full with the lives of her five sons. Circumstances brought her back to her career calling, one she had put on hold when she left college. In an article she titled The Angel in a Rumpled Suit, she explained how a speaker at an Alanon meeting had challenged the attendees to, "Come home and find your talent, and once you do, share it."
She had always written and wondered if that would become the gift she would share. She wrote a letter to her eldest son reminiscing about his growing up, sent it to a Catholic magazine and was amazed when they bought it. This was the beginning of a writing career that would span four decades. Anne wrote numerous family-related articles and essays for various magazines and also worked as a reporter for the Daily Local News in West Chester, PA.
Anne published two critically acclaimed self-help books in the late 1970s and early 1980s. The first, Winning at Work, was a guide for women who, like her, were either entering or returning to the workforce later in life. The second book, Remarriage, was a guide to making second marriages work. Both books were closely connected to her own life. She also published the Chapwoman's series of books, in which she took a humorous look on what it was like to be married to a man who loves to sail.
She shared her gifts of writing not only through her articles and books, but also as a teacher. Anne taught writing when she lived in Pennsylvania and later taught a class focused on writing memoirs at Washington College in Chestertown, MD for twelve years.
Working for the Daily Local News helped her meet the man who would become her life partner of 42 years. Anne interviewed John Sirna for an article she was writing, and that chance meeting led to their marriage in 1978. They lived in Paoli, PA and then Berwyn, PA before moving fulltime to Rock Hall, MD in the 1990s to pursue fully their love of sailing. Anne and John found a wonderful group of friends in Rock Hall and were members of St. Paul's Episcopal Church there. They were also active members of the Rock Hall Yacht Club. Anne became a beloved member of the Rock Hall community.
Anne had a tremendous love of family, both immediate and extended, and had a bottomless heart when it came to helping others. When her ex-husband's brother died suddenly, leaving his two teenage children orphaned, she immediately took them into her home and raised them as if they were her own children. She did the same for her stepchildren. Her capacity for caring and kindness was unmatched. She set a standard by which one should try and live their life. Hers was a life well lived.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice
