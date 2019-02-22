CHESTERTOWN - Anne Lewis Jones Klinefelter of Chestertown died on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Heron Point. She was 87.

Born on January 10, 1932 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of John Marshall and Jeanette Shriver Jones. She was the youngest of nine children.

She graduated from the Maryland Institute of Art where she was awarded the Silver Medal in Fashion Illustration, and then attended the American School of Art, Architecture and Music in Fontainebleau, France. She later worked as an artist in advertising.

In 1956 she married George Young Klinefelter and they raised three children together. In 1974 the family moved to Rock Hall where she continued to work as an artist. She was a 15-year partner/owner of Gallery 5 in Chestertown and exhibited throughout Maryland and Delaware.

Along with her parents and husband she was pre-deceased by seven brothers and sisters. She is survived by her daughter, Anne Merryman Klinefelter, of Frederick; her daughter, Katherine Cromer Hastings and her husband Tim, of Sewickley, PA; her son, G. Marshall Klinefelter and his wife Robin, of Crumpton, MD; granddaughters: Kimberly Hasting Knuppel, of Columbus, OH, and Jacqueline Hastings, of Portland, OR; great grandchildren Macie, Lincoln and Emerson Knuppel, of Columbus; sister, Jeanette (Lassie) Wiedmann; and many nieces and nephews.

Anne will be remembered for her many hats, her sense of fashion, her enthusiastic participation in the art community, her ability to see beauty in the everyday and her fantastic parties.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 23, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Chestertown where friends and family may call from noon until 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 508 High Street, Chestertown, MD, or Chestertown RiverArts at 315 High Street, Suite 106, Chestertown, MD.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome.com.