Anthony A. Monzo, "Tony" 58 of Massey, MD passed away on October 11, 2019 at home.
Tony was born on May 30, 1961 in Glendale, CA, son of Anthony D. Monzo and Judith Ann Sheppard. In 1973 his mother remarried and moved to the White House Farm in Massey. He was a 1980 graduate of Kent County High School. Tony's artist eye and unique decorative sense for Christmas and his mail boxes at the end of Busted Knuckle Dr. made him easily recognizable. He owned and operated Tony's Custom Auto Body in Massey. He also was a collector of Electric Pole Insulators. Tony was a member of the Chestertown Baptist Church.
Tony is survived by his mother and step-dad, Judy and Randall Stafford of Galena, his father and step-mom, Anthony D. and Sandra Monzo of Arizona; brothers, Michael C. Monzo (Debbie) of Bridgeville, DE and Sean T. Stafford (Tracy) of Denton, MD; uncles, Fred, David and Jim Sheppard, Edmond, Alvin, Arthur, Ben and David Stafford; aunts Lucille Monzo and Eva Taylor; nephew, Michael Monzo, Jr.; nieces, Erica and Melissa Stafford; great niece, Peyton Monzo and many friends.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, October 17 from 6 to 8 pm in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, MD, where funeral service will be held on Friday, October 18 at 11 am. Burial will follow in Massey Cemetery.
Memorial may be offered to Chestertown Baptist Church, 401 Morgnec Rd. Chestertown, MD. 21620.
Published in The Kent County News on Oct. 17, 2019