Anthony "Tony" Sporborg, of Chestertown, Maryland, passed away at home on October 6, 2019, at the age of 92. The son of Harold and Adele Sporborg, he was born on June 9, 1927, in Albany, NY. He graduated from Albany Academy, served in the U.S. Navy during WWII, and then enrolled in Middlebury College where he played quarterback for the football team and was an avid skier and golfer. While at Middlebury, Tony fell in love with fellow classmate Cleone Jones, of Mt. Kisco, NY, a sassy blond with a giant smile, whom he married in 1949. After graduating, Tony taught at Blair Academy in New Jersey, and a year later they moved to New York to be closer to Cleone's childhood home and family. He taught history and humanities at John Jay High School in Cross River, NY, while getting his Ph.D. in education from New York University. For a number of years, he served as director of the day camp at Waccabuc Country Club in North Salem, NY during summer break. After years of teaching, he moved into administration for the Wilton, CT, school system serving as principal and Director of Curriculum before retiring.
In retirement, Tony enjoyed traveling with Cleone (especially to Scotland), preserving their 250-year-old home that they loved so much in Katonah, NY, building computers, the poetry of Robert Frost and Robert Service, his beagles, the study of Buddhism, and woodworking. Tony lovingly crafted many exquisite pieces of furniture (a skill that he learned from Cleone's grandfather, Joseph Sutton Thorn) for his children and grandchildren that they will always cherish. Cleone passed away in 2008.
In 2009, Tony moved to Chestertown, MD where he met Mary Metzler. They enjoyed traveling, shopping, art, music, dining out, and most importantly, each other's company.
Tony is survived by his son, Hamilton Sporborg (wife Mim, and children, Natasha and Daniel Sporborg); son-in-law, Patrick Gelderman (children, Rebecca Schopfer and Quinton Gelderman (wife Jessica)); daughter, Libby Woolever (husband Scott, and children, Erin Riggin (husband Andrew) and Lydia Woolever); his great-grandchildren, Adelaide and Teague Riggin; and soulmate, Mary Metzger of Seaford, DE.
In addition to his parents and his brother, Harold Sporborg, Jr. of Atlanta, GA, Tony was predeceased by his daughter, Harriet Schopfer Gelderman of Brookfield, CT, by just 10 days.
Funeral services are private.
Published in The Kent County News on Oct. 24, 2019