CHESTERTOWN - Aubrey Lee Faucett of Chestertown, MD, died on Friday, June 7, 2019 at his home. He was 83.

He was born in Bloomfield, NJ on Nov. 24, 1935, the son of the late Leroy Ayers and Ester Barton Faucett. A graduate of Bloomfield High School, he went on to earn a Bachelor of Science Degree in 1961 from West Virginia Wesleyan College. He married Margaret Elizabeth Boyle on June 13, 1964.

Mr. Faucett owned and operated Faucett Builders in Shelburne, Vermont. During his career as a General Contractor, he built over 300 homes. He was a member of the Burlington Vermont Masonic Lodge and was an active member of the Jaycee's.

In 2001, he and his wife moved to Chestertown, MD, where he continued to build, repair, and pursue his passion of woodworking during retirement. He was a member of the Chestertown Elks Lodge #2474. Mr. Faucett was an accomplished painter, artist, and decoy carver. He loved woodworking.

In addition to his wife of 55 years, he is survived by a son, Jeffrey Faucett and his wife Suzi, of Chestertown, MD; grandchildren: Adam Kane; Colton Perkins; Tanner, Dylan, and Caitlin Faucett; along with three great grandchildren. One son the late Steve Faucett predeceased him.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, June 13, 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 508 High St., Chestertown, MD 21620. A reception will follow at The Dogwood Reception Center at Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home, 130 Speer Road, Chestertown. Interment will be held privately at a later date at Wesley Chapel Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 508 High St., Chestertown, MD 21620.

