Galena Funeral Home
118 West Cross Street
Galena, MD 21635
(410) 648-5338
Viewing
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Galena Funeral Home
118 W. Cross St
Galena, MD
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Galena Funeral Home
118 W. Cross St
Galena, MD
Aubrey Ward Unruh Obituary
HARTLY, Del. - Aubrey Ward Unruh, of Hartly, DE, passed away at home at the age of 83. He was born in Dover, DE, son of the late Roland and Dora Hadaway Unruh. He was the husband of Betty Victoria Gustafson Unruh and were married 60 years.
Aubrey was in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper from 1955 thru 1957. He was a farmer and trucker most of his life. He enjoyed hunting, raising Limousin Cattle, and spending time with all his family and his great granddaughter Aubrey. Mr. Unruh was a founding member of the Chestertown Baptist Church. He attended Faith Community Church in Dover, DE.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers: Howard, Raymond, Carl, Roland and Allen Unruh.
Along with his wife Betty, he is survived by three daughters: Wanda Shelene Unruh, Bonnie Lou Unruh, Dora Kae Uplinger and her husband Ronald, all of Hartly, DE; two grandchildren: Emory Victoria Uplinger Cook and her husband Jesse; Guy Aubrey Uplinger; a great granddaughter, Aubrey Victoria Cook; brothers: Donald Lee Unruh (Theresa), Denny Unruh (Patsy), of Chestertown, MD; a sister, Mary Womer (Gary), of Chestertown, MD; and several nieces and nephews.
A viewing and service was held on Monday, July 1 in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St., Galena, MD. Burial was in Calvary Chapel Cemetery, Chestertown, MD.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to Faith Community Church, P.O. Box 1, Camden, DE 19934 or the Gideons International, P.O. Box 622, Dover, DE 19903.
Published in The Kent County News on July 4, 2019
