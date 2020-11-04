1/1
Reverend Barbara Anne Rambach
1950 - 2020
Rev. Barbara (Bobbie) Rambach passed away on October 30, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. She was born on April 13, 1950 and grew up in Boonton, New Jersey. Her parents were Raymond Bell Davidson and Louise Borgstrom Davidson. She was married to Gilbert Rambach in 1973. Moving seemed to define their lives, first as a young couple starting careers and later when Bobbie was called to the ministry. Pastor Bobbie served in 5 churches in the Greater New Jersey Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church including Forked River UMC, Red Bank UMC, Manasquan UMC, Morrow Memorial UMC in Maplewood, Bound Brook UMC, and became District Superintendent of the Raritan Valley District. Her final assignment as she entered retirement was to minister to 3 churches in Vermont; North Hero UMC, Isle La Motte UMC and Grand Isle, UMC. Prior to ordination, she was choir director at Heritage UMC in Ligonier, PA ,and Director of Christian Education at Tower Hill Presbyterian Church in Red Bank, NJ. and Oakhurst UMC.

Bobbie graduated from Beaver College as a music major and New Brunswick Theological Seminary (M.Div.) and Wesley Theological Seminary in Washington, DC where she pursued doctoral studies. She made a difference in so many lives through her spiritual guidance, her zest for life and her love of God and humanity. As one congregant stated "More than a preacher, more than a pastor, more than a musician, more than a leader, she had been a trusted friend with a welcoming nature, supportive perspective and predisposition not to criticize or judge."

In addition to her husband, Bobbie is survived by three sisters: Janice Fandrick of Richardson, TX, Elsa Jean Brancaleone (Francis) of White Plains, NY, Elizabeth Peters(Alan) of Andover, VT., 5 nieces and 5 nephews, many great nieces and nephews and two first cousins, Howard Borgstrom and Dr. Elisabeth Simms who were so helpful during Bobbie's final days. She is also survived by her dog, MacDuff, who never left her side.

Funeral services will be held on December 5, 2020 at 11am at the Presbyterian Church of Chestertown.

Published in Kent County News on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Presbyterian Church of Chestertown
