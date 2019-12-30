Home

Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Barbara-Ellen Gillin

Barbara-Ellen Gillin Obituary
On December 28, 2019, Barbara-Ellen Gillin, beloved wife of Richard Gillin; devoted mother of Erin Rothwell (Jake Rothwell) and Courtney Fitzgibbon (Frank Fitzgibbon); cherished grandmother of Olivia Merrick, Victoria Rothwell, Aine Fitzgibbon and Maeve Fitzgibbon.

Barbara had an extensive teaching career spanning 5 decades ranging from elementary, middle, college and graduate level classes. She and her husband, Rich, were the co-founders and directors of the Washington College Kiplin Hall program that they ran together for 20 years. Barbara also had a multitude of contributions to the Chestertown community including being among the co-founders of the Chestertown Tea Party Classic 10 miler. She was fiercely dedicated to her students and family and gave her full energy and love into everything she did. She will be very missed.

A Memorial Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church, 508 High St, Chestertown, MD 21620, on January 11 at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Richard and Barbara Gillin Fund at Washington College, www.washcoll.edu/giving/gillin-fund.

www.RuckFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Kent County News on Jan. 2, 2020
