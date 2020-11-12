1/1
Beatrice Ann (Cannon) Burris
1936 - 2020
Beatrice Ann Burris, 84 of Galena, MD, passed away peacefully on November 12, 2020 at Compass Regional Hospice, Centreville, MD.

Ms. Burris was born on March 15, 1936 in Easton, MD, daughter of the late Robert William Cannon, Sr. and Nola Warfield Cannon. She was raised in Queen Anne's County and lived in Chestertown where she worked for Corsica Hills and retired from Heron Point.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Sharon Fleischer, 9 siblings, Anna, Bobby, Raymond, Billy and Jimmy Cannon and Carrie Moore, Helen Headle, Becky Rahr and Betty Flagle and a grandson Jeffrey Allan "Jay-R" Elliott, Jr..

She is survived by her children, Debbie Conner (Chris) of Galena, Terri Elliott (Jeff) of Worton and Bobby Kelley (Janet) of Rock Hall; 7 grandchildren Michael Conner, Jason Conner, Cody Ewing, Trey Ewing, B.J. Kelley, Frankie Kelley and Stephanie Blair and 15 great grandchildren.

A viewing will be held on Monday, November 23 from 11 to 1 pm in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, MD, where funeral service will follow at 1 pm.

Burial will follow in Crumpton Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to Olivet United Methodist Church, PO Box 107 Galena, MD 21635 or Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Dr., Centreville, MD 21617

Published in Kent County News on Nov. 12, 2020.
