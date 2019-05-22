|
|
MILLINGTON - Beatrice Maria Cummerford, 77, of Millington, MD, passed away on May 21, 2019 at home, surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Cummerford was born on May 9, 1942 in Baltimore, MD, daughter of the late William F. Metzger and Norma Lewis Hastings. She was raised in Millington and attended Galena High School, Class of 1960. Bea was a homemaker and enjoyed baking, crocheting, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Ernest W. Hastings.
Bea is survived by her husband of 55 years, Andrew Willis Cummerford; children: Lori Goad (Shawn), David Cummerford (Brandy), all of Millington; three grandchildren: Logan Welch (Anna), Chris Welch, Delaney Jewell; a brother, Charles Metzger, of Chestertown, MD; and a special friend, Ida Metzger.
Service will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Dr., Centreville, MD 21617.
Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech.
Published in The Kent County News on May 23, 2019