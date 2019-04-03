WORTON - Mr. Benjamin Franklin Williams Jr. of Worton, MD, passed away on March 31, 2019. He was 87.

He was born July 16, 1931 in Philadelphia, PA, the son of the late Benjamin Franklin Williams Sr. and Mary Mobley. After graduating from Benjamin Franklin High School in Philadelphia, he began working at the United States Steel Corporation in Fairless Hill, PA, where he later retired in 1989. On August 31, 1953, he married Ida Mae Procter, who predeceased him in 2005.

He loved listening to jazz music, and enjoyed all the Philadelphia sports teams, especially the Eagles. Mr. Williams was an avid reader of mystery and spy novels.

He is survived by his daughter, Rhonda Giselle Robinson and her husband Ernest; a daughter-in-law, Evangelina; two grandsons: Terrance Hart, Darrell Williams; one granddaughter, Najah; two great grandsons; one great granddaughter; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other loving family members.

He was predeceased by his daughter, Linda Yvette; a grandson, Charles Hart; and his loving wife of 66 years, Ida Mae Proctor.

A visitation will be held on Saturday April 6th, from 10-12 at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, 130 Speer Road, Chestertown, MD.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at: www.fhnfuneralhome.com Published in The Kent County News on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary