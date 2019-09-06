|
On September 5, 2019, Bernadette Mary Stenger (nee Twist), beloved wife of the late Richard T. Stenger; devoted mother of Kathy Sprague (Jeff), Mark Stenger, Meg Shellem, Mike Stenger (The Late Pat); loving grandmother of Laura Goggin (Joey), Sarah Doherty (Kevin), Mary Sprague and adoring great-grandmother of Grayson and Lucy Goggin. Dear sister of the late Gerald Twist.
Relatives and friends held services on Wednesday and internment on Thursday.
Published in The Kent County News on Sept. 12, 2019