Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-2848
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Saint Matthew's Catholic Church
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Matthew's Catholic Church
Interment
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:30 AM
Chester Cemetery
810 High St
Chestertown, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernadette Stenger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernadette Mary (Twist) Stenger


1934 - 2019
Send Flowers
Bernadette Mary (Twist) Stenger Obituary
On September 5, 2019, Bernadette Mary Stenger (nee Twist), beloved wife of the late Richard T. Stenger; devoted mother of Kathy Sprague (Jeff), Mark Stenger, Meg Shellem, Mike Stenger (The Late Pat); loving grandmother of Laura Goggin (Joey), Sarah Doherty (Kevin), Mary Sprague and adoring great-grandmother of Grayson and Lucy Goggin. Dear sister of the late Gerald Twist.

Relatives and friends held services on Wednesday and internment on Thursday. Online condolences may be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Kent County News on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernadette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.