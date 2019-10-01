|
|
|
Bernard Eugene "Barney" Bedwell of Denton, MD, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at his home. He was 87. Born on October 5, 1931 in Lynch, MD, he was the son of the late Charles and Elizabeth Woodall Bedwell. He graduated from Chestertown High School, class of 1948. After High School, he enlisted in the United States Army and served over seas in Europe. He married Elizabeth Bedwell on July 30, 1954. After 3 years in the service, he returned home and went straight to work. Barney worked as an Agriculture Mechanic for Jewell Chemical, Beiler Flo and Gro and Starkey Farms, where he retired in 1998. Barney was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Chestertown, MD. He enjoyed hunting, wildlife, fishing and gardening. In addition to his wife of 65 years, he is survived by his children, Linda Stutzman (George) of Denton, MD, Barry Bedwell (Lora Lee Hart) of Roanoke, VA, and Susan Lewis of Denton, MD; four grandchildren, Jason Stutzman (Miranda) of Greensboro, MD, Jewell Bedwell, Emily Bedwell and Noah Bedwell; and five great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by five brothers, one sister and two grandchildren, Levi Stutzman and Hannah Bedwell.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Fellows Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, 130 Speer Road, Chestertown, MD. A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, October 3, at 11:00 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 508 High Street, Chestertown, MD. Interment will be in Still Pond Cemetery following the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD, 21617 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38015. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Kent County News on Oct. 3, 2019