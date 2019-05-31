Home

Bernice Louise Warner Obituary
BEL AIR - Bernice Louise (Kelley) Warner, of Bel Air, MD, died on May 28, 2019 at Gilchrist Hospice Center in Towson, MD. She was 92.
Born in Rock Hall, MD, on Oct. 14, 1926, she was the daughter of the late George and Mary Louise Hudson Kelley. She was a 1945 graduate of Rock Hall High School, and moved to Baltimore for work. She soon moved back to Rock Hall where she married John Jiles Warner on July 1, 1950. Mrs. Warner would drive a school bus while she raised her family.
In 1965, they moved to Havre de Grace, MD, and following her husband's retirement they moved to Vero Beach, FL, returning to Bel Air in 1997. Throughout her life, wherever she resided, she considered Rock Hall her home.
Mrs. Warner was a member of Hopewell United Methodist Church in Havre de Grace, MD.
Her husband predeceased her on April 8, 2012.
She is survived by her children: J. Keith Warner, wife Tammy Warner, of Bel Air, MD; Pamela Tetrick, of Lewisville, TX; four grandchildren: Katie Stachowski, Kristen Sobel, Becky Cavaliere, Brandi Proctor; along with six great grandchildren: Josephine Stachowski, Thomas Stachowski, Kinsley Sobel, Braylen Jackson, Branden Jackson and Austin Proctor.
Services will be held on Saturday, June 1, 11 a.m. at Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home, 130 Speer Road, Chestertown, MD. Interment will be in Wesley Chapel Cemetery in Rock Hall.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Gilchrist Hospice, 555 West Towsontown Blvd., Towson, MD 21204 or Hopewell United Methodist Church, 3602 Level Village Road, Havre de Grace, MD 21078.
Arrangements by Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home.
www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Kent County News on June 6, 2019
