Mrs. Betty Jones of Chestertown, MD died on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Christiana Hospital. She was 85 years old.
Born on June 11, 1934 in Rock Hall, MD, she was the daughter of the late George D. and Gladys E. Donnelly. She was a lifelong resident of Kent County and graduated from Chestertown High School, class of 1953. Betty was a long-time member of First United Methodist Church as well as a member of the Frank M. Jarman American Legion Auxiliary Post #36, the Red Cross and the Queen Ester Circle of the United Methodist Women.
Betty was known for her keen sense of humor and her fantastic memory of faces and the detailed family heritage with which they were associated. She developed this encyclopedic family knowledge during her 33 years of service in the Acme Markets meat department and at the end of her tenure, she managed the deli department.
She loved to fish, crab, travel and dance. Her favorite dance partner was her husband of 66 years, Sonny (Willis Jones), who survives her along with nieces and nephews.
The Coronavirus has impacted our everyday lives and sadly it includes the celebration of life affecting friends and family of loved ones and their ability to visit and pay their respect in traditional ways.
Betty Jones and her love and care of people, along with her hearty laugh, is the only thing more infectious than this virus. Knowing that her husband has made the difficult decision, to respect what he knows to be her wish to never potentially hurt anyone, and have a private service. He asks that you remember Betty in your prayers and think of your favorite time with her and laugh out loud.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 105 N. Mill Street, Chestertown, MD 21620.
Published in The Kent County News on Apr. 2, 2020