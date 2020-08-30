Betty L. Kettler, 93 of Chestertown, MD, passed away on August 27, 2020 in Shore Medical Center at Chestertown.



Mrs. Kettler was born on October 26, 1926 in Baltimore, MD, daughter of the late Frederick A. and Mary E. Jones Brendel. Betty had worked as a bookkeeper during her career, more recently for Bass & Dennick Law Office in Baltimore. She was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and the Hospital. Betty enjoyed time with her family. She had lived in Piney Neck, Rock Hall for over 20 years moving to Chestertown in 2005.



Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Irvin Kettler in 2002.



Mrs. Kettler is survived by her daughters, Sharon Bowman (Paul) and Sandra Duncan; grandchildren Ashleigh Bowman, Amy Iseman (Michael), Steven Bowman and Kristen Duncan and great grandchildren Joshua and Noah Iseman and Tyler and Brandon Bowman.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to the Humane Society of Kent County, 10720 Augustine Herman Hwy, Chestertown, MD. 21620



Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, Galena, MD.



