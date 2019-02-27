SUDLERSVILLE - Betty Lucille Elburn of Sudlersville died Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 at her home in Sudlersville. She was 77.

Betty L. Elburn was born Jan 21, 1942 in Baltimore, the daughter of the late Clarence William Winterstein and Ruth "Burton" Winterstein. Betty was a 1960 graduate of Sudlersville High School.

On April 30, 1960, she married James Henry Elburn Sr. and the two started their family, during which time she worked as a clerk at Colonial Jewelers. Betty eventually went back to school starting at Chesapeake College for two years, then Delaware State for another two years and finishing at Washington College, where she earned her master's degree. She went to work for Sudlersville Middle School and taught for 32 years before retiring in 2004. Throughout her career at Sudlersville Middle School she often filled in as assistant principal when needed.

Betty loved her farm, tending to her cows and canning everything she grew. She loved teaching and educating the youth, spending time with her grandchildren and taking trips with her family to Pennsylvania and Ocean City.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Bill Winterstein in 2013.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years James Henry Elburn Sr. of Sudlersville; two sons, James Henry Elburn Jr. (Becky) of Sudlersville and David Nelson Elburn of Sudlersville; one daughter, Molly Beth Wolfe (Greg) of Sudlersville; one sister, Norma Weller of Sudlersville; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, at Fellows Family Funeral Home, 370 Cypress St., Millington. Services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, where friends may call one hour prior also at the funeral home. Interment will be held privately in Sudlersville Cemetery in Sudlersville.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617 or to the .

Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome.com. Published in The Kent County News on Feb. 28, 2019