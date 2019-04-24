SNOW HILL - Betty Rae Leister Laws, 93, died on April 20, 2019 at her home in Snow Hill, MD. Born in Greenbush, Virginia, she was the daughter of Ruth Klein Leister and the Reverend Guy E. Leister.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Billie R. Laws who died in 2013; her parents; and her brother, Klein G. Leister. She is survived by her sister, Carolyn Godfrey and her husband the Rev. George Godfrey, Seaford, DE.

Mrs. Laws is also survived by her son, Barry R. Laws, of Snow Hill; daughter, Rebecca A. (Becky) Laws; and daughter, Linda Laws Culp (Jim), of Chestertown, MD. Also surviving are four grandchildren: Jason D. Kratzer, of Snow Hill; Jessica Kratzer Phillips (Rick), of Lafayette, California; Melanie Culp Keller (John), of Chestertown; Major Stefanie M. Culp, of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and three great grandchildren: Samuel P. and Charles G. Phillips, Lafayette, California; Lillian Keller, Chestertown, MD; along with a number of nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Laws attended Pocomoke City High School, while her father was a minister at Bethany United Methodist Church. She graduated from Western Maryland College in 1946. She later received a Master's Degree from Salisbury University. She taught English at Snow Hill High School for 28 years until her retirement in 1986. She was an active member of Bates Memorial United Methodist Church.

A memorial service will be held at Bates UMC at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 4 with visitation one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to Bates Memorial United Methodist Church, 102 E Market Street, Snow Hill, MD or to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.

