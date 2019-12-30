|
Betty Kimble Tucker of Rock Hall, Md. died Friday, December 27, 2019 at The Golden Rule Assisted Living in Rock Hall. She was 92.
Betty was born November 9, 1927 in Price, Md. She was the daughter of Casper Kimble and Etta Mason Kimble. She grew up on a farm in Queen Anne's County. In her teen years, her family moved to their farm on Flatland Road in Chestertown. She graduated from Chestertown High School in 1944 and continued her education at Goldie Beacom Business School. Afterwards, for 2 years, she worked in Wilmington, De. as a secretary. In 1948, Betty married Burgess Tucker of Rock Hall, Md. She worked for Townsend-Kane Insurance Co., Chestertown, Md. for 6 years before raising a family and doing the bookkeeping for her husband's auto repair/auto sales business. Betty and her husband retired in 1990 and took a 6-week trip cross-country.
Betty was foremost a kind-hearted, loving person to her family and everyone she met. She was an active member of Wesley Chapel Church in Rock Hall, Md. For 6 years, she was a leader of the church's youth group.
Betty was a board member of the Rock Hall Museum and an active member of the Chestertown Art League. She was a talented artist who participated in juried shows and loved painting wildlife, flowers, and other local scenes. She loved jazz and big band music, the beach, gardening, playing the piano, organ, and ukulele.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son who died at birth.
Betty is survived by her husband, Burgess Tucker (married for 71 years); two daughters, Gale Tucker (Peter Newlin) of Chestertown, Md.; Julie Langenfelder (Chuck) of Worton, Md.; one brother, John Wesley Kimble of Chestertown, Md.; and one grandchild, Julia Kimble Ramsey of Reading, Pa.
A visitation will be held Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 11-1pm at Wesley Chapel Church in Rock Hall, Md. Services will begin at 1 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow the service in Wesley Chapel Cemetery. Luncheon will be served in the Church Hall. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to Wesley Chapel Church or Wesley Chapel Cemetery, P.O. Box 626, Rock Hall, Md. 21661. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome.com Arrangements by Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam, 130 Speer Rd., Chestertown, Md.
Published in The Kent County News on Jan. 2, 2020