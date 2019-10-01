|
Betty Jean Pearson Wallace of Sudlersville, MD, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Bay Health Hospital, Kent Campus in Dover, DE. She was 75.
Born on June 22, 1944, in Millington, rural Queen Anne's Co, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Louise Solloway Pearson. Mrs. Wallace loved to spend time with her family and grandchildren, especially at Sunday family gatherings. She enjoyed watching birds, going to the , listening to music, seek and find puzzles and was an avid reader. Mrs. Wallace was a member of the Sudlersville Ladies Auxiliary and a life time member of the Sudlersville Volunteer Fire Company.
In addition to her husband of 59 years, Alvin "Dickie" Wallace, she is survived by seven children; Sherry Brooks of Marydel, Wayne Wallace of Sudlersville, Sylvia Pennington (Tom) of Crumpton, Debbie Clegg (John) of Crumpton, Carol Lefner (Joey) of Hartley, Donna Jones (Jimmy) of Sudlersville and JoAnn Cook (Scott) of Crumpton; fourteen grandchildren and twenty two great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by three brothers; Robert, William and George Pearson and a son-in-law; Michael Brooks.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Fellows Family Funeral Home 370 W. Cypress St. in Millington. Interment will be in Sudlersville Cemetery, following the service.
Published in The Kent County News on Oct. 3, 2019