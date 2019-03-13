ROCK HALL - Beulah Mae Allen (East) went home to be with the Lord on March 10, 2019 while surrounded by her loving family at the Golden Rule Assisted Living in Rock Hall.

She was born on Nov. 26, 1926, the only child of Reamy East and Augusta Jones East. Raised in Worton and Chestertown, she graduated from Chestertown High School in 1944 and worked at various clerical jobs throughout her life, including 20 years for Delmarva Power Co., retiring in 1989. Beulah was a Mary Kay consultant and enjoyed being a member of the Red Hat Ladies.

She was predeceased by her husband Franklin R. Allen and her daughter Teresa C. Shelton.

She is survived by her sons Kenneth W. Sutton (Kathy) of Rock Hall and Donald E. Sutton (Sharon) of Betterton; son-in-law Calvin F. Shelton of Betterton; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at Chester Cemetery, High Street, Chestertown, at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 17.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617 or Worton United Methodist Church, 10756 Worton Road, Worton, MD 21678 or Still Pond Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1, Still Pond, MD 21667.

Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech. Published in The Kent County News on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary