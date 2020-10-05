Beverly Ann Hill Jones passed away on October 3, 2020. She was born April 28, 1951, in Wilmington, DE, to her parents, Henry Julian Hill and Mary Atwell Hill who predeceased her. She was also predeceased by her husband, Laurence B. Jones, whom she married in 1971. She is survived by two children, Laura Michelle Jones and Nicholas Kevin Jones and a grandson, Judsen Francis Jester all of Kennedyville. Survivors also include two brothers, Allan Hill (Bonnie) and Jay Hill (Pat) and a sister, Lee Hill (John Kozur), an aunt, Dorothy Atwell Pinder, other survivors include Mark Hill, Robin Welch, Dianne Hill, David Hill, Katie Dixon, Brett Dixon and Travis Dixon, her nieces and nephews.



Mrs. Jones was a 1969 graduate of Chestertown High School. She graduated from DE State University and Washington College. She was an active member of the Kennedyville United Methodist Church. She was a retired teacher of the Kent County Public Schools.



Memorials in her memory may be sent to: Still Pond U.M. Church, PO Box 1, Still Pond, MD. 21667, Living Water Greater Highway Church of Christ in Worship, Galena, MD or Kennedyville U.M. Church, PO Box 32, Kennedyville, MD. 21645.



A memorial service was held on Tuesday in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, Galena, MD.



