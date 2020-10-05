1/
Beverly Ann Hill Jones
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly Ann Hill Jones passed away on October 3, 2020. She was born April 28, 1951, in Wilmington, DE, to her parents, Henry Julian Hill and Mary Atwell Hill who predeceased her. She was also predeceased by her husband, Laurence B. Jones, whom she married in 1971. She is survived by two children, Laura Michelle Jones and Nicholas Kevin Jones and a grandson, Judsen Francis Jester all of Kennedyville. Survivors also include two brothers, Allan Hill (Bonnie) and Jay Hill (Pat) and a sister, Lee Hill (John Kozur), an aunt, Dorothy Atwell Pinder, other survivors include Mark Hill, Robin Welch, Dianne Hill, David Hill, Katie Dixon, Brett Dixon and Travis Dixon, her nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Jones was a 1969 graduate of Chestertown High School. She graduated from DE State University and Washington College. She was an active member of the Kennedyville United Methodist Church. She was a retired teacher of the Kent County Public Schools.

Memorials in her memory may be sent to: Still Pond U.M. Church, PO Box 1, Still Pond, MD. 21667, Living Water Greater Highway Church of Christ in Worship, Galena, MD or Kennedyville U.M. Church, PO Box 32, Kennedyville, MD. 21645.

A memorial service was held on Tuesday in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, Galena, MD.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kent County News on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Galena Funeral Home
118 West Cross Street
Galena, MD 21635
(410) 648-5338
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Galena Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved