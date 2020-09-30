Bonnie Lou Pratt of Millington, MD went home to be with the Lord on Thursday Sept 24, 2020 at Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis, MD. She was 76.
She was born Sept 22, 1944 in Wilmington, DE the daughter of the late Thomas F. Fagan and Jean "Johnson" Fagan. Bonnie lived a very fulfilling life doing all the things she loved. She married her husband, Jay, April 2, 1964 and together they raised their four boys, which were her pride and joy. Later as her boys grew up and had children of their own, her heart grew even bigger and she loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren as if they were her own. For her family she was the glue that held them together...... their rock.
Bonnie spent many year volunteering for the church by running a church bus with her husband Jay and also as a Sunday school teacher and secretary, she loved the lord with her whole heart. She never hesitated to lend a helping hand or listening ear to those in need. She was a hard worker that was loved by all who met her, if you asked anyone who knew her, they wouldn't hesitate to tell you that there wasn't a bad word they could say of her.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one sister, Renee Larrimore and a grandson, Jacob Pratt.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Jay Fletcher Pratt Jr. of Millington, MD, one brother, William "Butch" McCulley Jr. of Wilmington, DE, two sisters, Eileen Mazzatenta of Lewis, DE, Michael Bradley of Middletown, DE, four sons, Jay F. Pratt III of Bridgeville, DE, Thomas F. Pratt of Lewis, DE, Robin H. Pratt of Millington, MD, Bill J. Pratt of Church Hill, MD, four grandchildren, Kaitlin Snider of Millington, MD, James Pratt of Chestertown, MD, Jacob Pratt of Chestertown, MD, Madison Pratt of Lewis, DE, and two great grandchildren, Jack Snider and Mia Snider both of Millington, MD.
A memorial service will be held Sat Oct. 3, 2020 at 1pm at Wards Hill Baptist Church 204 Wards Hill Rd Warwick, MD 21912. Interment will be held privately in Asbury Cemetery in Millington, MD.
