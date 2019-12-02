|
On November 28, 2019, Brian Joseph O'Connor died at his home in Rock Hall, MD at the age of 62. Brian bravely fought a two year battle against esophageal cancer.
He was born on November 25, 1957 in Sparks, MD, the son of the late Maurice Weed and Thelma Teresa Fogwell O'Connor. Brian grew up in Swedesboro, NJ and was a graduate of Kingsway Regional High School, class of 1975. He graduated from Lincoln Technical Institute specializing in HVAC. Brian moved to Kent County, MD in 1985, choosing to settle in Rock Hall in 1990.
Throughout his career, Brian worked primarily as a commercial construction superintendent. In addition, Brian worked as a bartender at the Old Oars in Rock Hall, held various jobs at local marinas, and built homes. He loved being on the water and enjoyed crabbing, fishing, and hunting.
He is survived by his wife Anne Snyder O'Connor and their son Joseph Brennan O'Connor of Rock Hall, MD. He also leaves behind his four brothers: Paul Terrence O'Connor (Theresa) of Medford, NJ, Duff Patrick O'Connor (Lisa) of Woolwich Township, NJ, Timothy Matthew O'Connor (Linda) of Orlando, FL, and Casey Christopher O'Connor (Kandice) of Mickleton, NJ.
Graveside Services will be held on Friday, December 6th at 1:00 PM at St. Paul's Cemetery, Kent. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Rock Hall Vol. Fire Dept., P.O. Box 577, Rock Hall, MD 21661.
Arrangements by Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home
Published in The Kent County News on Dec. 5, 2019